  • Home
  • News
  • Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 20 15:25

    Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E

    Holland Shipyards Group has developed the EDDY 24-50 E, which is in line with the previously developed revolutionary EDDY TUG series, according to the company's release.

    EDDY tugs have a slim hull shape, resulting in 30% lower resistance. Compared to ASD, ATD and RSD tugs, she offers higher stability, safer operations and better performance due to her low staple point and low centre of gravity. For optimum escort tug performance, the EDDY's waterline shape is a winged profile, allowing the vessel to generate lift with the hull and thus generate most escort forces. She sails intuitively and can generate BP in 360 degrees, featuring a thruster at the forward end of the vessel and a thruster aft.

    Emission-free operations are not only a great way to work on sustainability, but it also has economic advantages. The OPEX will be significantly reduced over time. This is mainly due to maintenance and fuel and emission savings. All in all, this results in an estimated return on investment of 7 years.

    Onshore charging systems have developed rapidly and are based on the vessel's operational profile. Charging the batteries can be done in a few minutes, several times a day, or once a day over a longer period. This all depends on the operational profile.

    The electrification of harbour tugs is particularly interesting given that they usually operate in the same area, and charging systems are easily accessible to them.

    Holland Shipyards Group is a frontrunner for developing and building electric vessels. The company delivered several notable projects in recent years, especially in Norway, Germany and the Netherlands, including more than a dozen in the past two years. Most of these vessels are fully electric, such as the recent NZK series for GVB Amsterdam with an innovative shore charging system.

Другие новости по темам: Holland Shipyards Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker
18:05 Valaris announces floater contract awards
17:43 Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
17:26 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY
17:15 The U.S. Army gets $22.81 billion in supplemental funding of studies, projects and programs
17:05 Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage
16:50 Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes
16:35 Uber Boat by Thames Clippers builds the UK’s first hybrid high speed passenger ferries
16:15 American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue
16:05 TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks
15:31 Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers
15:25 Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
15:05 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
14:40 Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021
14:11 Stena Line and Associated British Ports sign £100M deal for new ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham
13:45 Federal authorities asked to step into situation with coal transportation by Russian Railways
13:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
13:12 Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind
12:46 New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge
12:08 The Harbour Master’s Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority makes it through the second corona year unscathed
11:51 Port of Long Beach sets annual record with 9.38 million TEUs
10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea