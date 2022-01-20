2022 January 20 18:35

EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, has agreed to acquire M/V Molyvos Luck, a 57,924 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2014, for $21.2 million, according to the company's release.

The vessel was majority owned by an un-affiliated third party and has been managed by Eurobulk Ltd., also the manager of the majority of the company’s vessels.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to the company around the end of January 2022. The company will also assume the existing charter of the vessel at $13,250/day until April 2022. The acquisition will be initially financed by the company’s own funds; a bank loan will be arranged to partly finance the acquisition after the purchase is completed.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. After the delivery of M/V Molyvos Luck, the Company will have a fleet of 10 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Supramax drybulk carier, 2 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 9 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 726,555 dwt.