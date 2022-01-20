2022 January 20 18:05

Valaris announces floater contract awards

Valaris Limited has been awarded two one-well contracts with subsidiaries of Murphy Oil Corporation for semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5, according to the company's release.

The first contract is in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is expected to commence in the third quarter 2022 with a minimum duration of 30 days. This contract has a one-well option with an estimated duration of 90 days. The second contract, offshore Mexico, will commence in direct continuation of the first contract and has an estimated duration of 60 days.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company.