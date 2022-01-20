2022 January 20 14:40

Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021

Image source: Ural Customs Department

In January-December 2021, exports via Sabetta checkpoint (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area) totaled over 18.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and over 827,000 tonnes of gas condensate, says press center of Ural Customs Department.



Those volumes were shipped in 257 gas carriers and 20 gas condensate carriers.



According to Yevgeny Kutyrev, head of the Novy Urengoy customs checkpoint of the Tymen Region, customs formalities at the seaport take one hour on the average.



Besides, the customs cleared over 40,000 tonnes of special equipment delivered to Sabetta for construction of LNG and gas condensate terminal “Utrenny”: dredgers, barges, self-propelled cranes and aggregates. The terminal being built under the Arctic LNG 2 project is to be put into operation in 2023.



Sabetta checkpoint is the northernmost one in Russia. It is intended primarily for shipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula and their exports to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries by seaborne transport.