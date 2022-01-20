  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 20 13:19

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    On a Week 03, the MABUX World Bunker Index continued its firm upward trend. The 380 HSFO Index rose by 18.72 USD: from 525.17 USD/MT to 543.89 USD/MT. The VLSFO Index gained 30.98 USD from 662.95 USD/MT to 693.93 USD/MT, while the MGO Index increased by 29.59 USD (from 787.30 USD/MT to 816.89 USD/MT). All three fuel Indexes topped October 2021 highs (380 HSFO - 542.16 USD/MT on 20.10, VLSFO - 657.89 USD/MT on 26.10; and MGO LS - 779.20 USD/MT on 27.10) and continue rising.

    The weekly average Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO -- posted a gain of $9.38 during the week to over $140.00 ($143.96 vs. $134.58 last week). Meanwhile, in Rotterdam SS Spread widened even more: from $124.83 to $142.33 (up $17.50 compared to the last week). The average weekly SS Spread in Singapore also rose by $11.00 to $194.00 from $183.00 last week. The SS Spread is well above the $100 psychological mark at the largest hubs and continues to rise. More information is available in the "Price Difference" section of the website www.mabux.com.

    So far this month, the European Union has received U.S. natural gas volumes five times higher than Russia’s pipeline deliveries. Despite this, even with normal winter weather conditions, Europe faces storage inventories dropping to a record low of below 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) by the end of March. The price of LNG as marine fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) on January 17 decreased further by 82 USD to 2315 USD / MT. The price of LNG still significantly exceeds the price of MGO LS (807 USD/MT as of January 19).

    On a Week 03, the correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX Digital Bunker Prices (benchmark)) showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overpriced at two ports out of four selected (versus three out of four selected last week): in Rotterdam - plus $5 and in Houston - plus 23. In Singapore and Fujairah, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered an underestimation of 380 HSFO by $14 and $5 respectively. At the moment, the Index does not have a single trend in the global 380 HSFO market segment.

    VLSFO fuel grade, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained overvalued in three ports out of four selected against two last week: Houston moved into the undercharge zone - minus $5. For other ports, the overcharge was registered as: plus $18 in Rotterdam, plus $49 in Singapore and plus $47 in Fujairah. Overpricing at three ports is still at significant levels.

    As for MGO LS, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index recorded an underestimation of this type of fuel in three of the four selected ports: Fujairah (minus $4) added to Rotterdam (minus $18) and Singapore (minus $19). The only port where the MABUX MBP/DBP Index recorded an overpricing is Houston - plus $8.

    A new study from Transport & Environment (T&E) has found that more than 25 million tonnes of CO2 emissions would be exempt from the European Union’s Emission Trading Scheme (ETS). As per Report, ‘arbitrary’ exemptions of ships such as those servicing oil and gas facilities, as well as yachts, will ‘undermine the EU’s shipping law’ and let ‘millions of tonnes of emissions off the hook.’ Last July the European Commission (EC) announced that the ETS would apply to all shipping emissions from vessels calling at an EU port on intra-EU voyages as well as 50% of emissions from extra-EU voyages and emissions while at berth in EU ports. The regulation applies to ships above 5,000 GT, although T&E highlighted that fishing and military vessels and ships such as those servicing offshore gas and oil vessels were exempt, ‘despite emitting more on average than bulk carriers and oil tankers.’ This  means just over half of Europe’s ships are exempt from the proposal, ‘despite them accounting for nearly 20% of the EU’s shipping emissions.’

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, weekly outlook, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker
18:05 Valaris announces floater contract awards
17:43 Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
17:26 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY
17:15 The U.S. Army gets $22.81 billion in supplemental funding of studies, projects and programs
17:05 Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage
16:50 Cargo traffic on IWW of Russia in 2021 rose by 1.2% to 110.3 million tonnes
16:35 Uber Boat by Thames Clippers builds the UK’s first hybrid high speed passenger ferries
16:15 American Cruise Lines unveils Project Blue
16:05 TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks
15:31 Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers
15:25 Holland Shipyards Group develops new tug EDDY 24-50 E
15:05 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
14:40 Exports of LNG and gas condensate from port Sabetta exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2021
14:11 Stena Line and Associated British Ports sign £100M deal for new ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham
13:45 Federal authorities asked to step into situation with coal transportation by Russian Railways
13:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2022
13:12 Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind
12:46 New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge
12:08 The Harbour Master’s Division of the Port of Rotterdam Authority makes it through the second corona year unscathed
11:51 Port of Long Beach sets annual record with 9.38 million TEUs
10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea