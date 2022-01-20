  • Home
  Alfa Laval experiences increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel
  2022 January 20

    As the marine industry focuses on decarbonization, Alfa Laval is experiencing increased demand for solutions related to LPG as fuel. Recent months have seen notable orders for the Alfa Laval FCM LPG, a low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) that can work seamlessly with LPG cargo handling systems, according to the company's release.

    Given its lower CO2 footprint compared to traditional marine fuels, LPG is a logical step in decarbonizing the vessels that transport it. The FCM LPG can be a key enabler in moving to LPG as fuel, combining Alfa Laval’s expertise in fuel conditioning and engine-related applications with a high degree of flexibility. The system’s LFSS core is surrounded by an adaptable framework, allowing it to be tightly integrated with the cargo handling system.

    The success of this approach can be seen in orders from prominent actors in the LPG market. TGE Marine Gas Engineering, a market-leading supplier of liquefied gas cargo handling systems, included the FCM LPG in its delivery scope for three LPG carriers – one of 40,000 m3 and two of 93,000 m3 – to be built in China in 2022. More recently, Alfa Laval received an FCM LPG order from one Japanese customer, to be integrated in the cargo handling system of newly designed 87,000 m3 VLGCs under construction in Japan.

    While the central role of the LFSS puts it in focus, the FCM LPG is not Alfa Laval’s only engine-related solution for LPG as fuel. On LPG-powered vessels that use Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) to curb NOx emissions, Alfa Laval PureNOx LS provides effective cleaning of the EGR bleed-off water. Developed in cooperation with MAN Energy Solutions, PureNOx LS uses high-efficiency centrifugal separation in combination with a coagulant, which lowers operating costs by eliminating secondary cleaning and the need for filters.

    Moreover, Alfa Laval maintains a strong portfolio of solutions used in LPG cargo handling systems. These include the company’s robust semi-welded heat exchangers, which are a critical component in the FCM LPG but also a frequent choice for LPG cargo handling systems, due to their resistance to vibrations and pressure cycles. Reliability is also a proven element of the Alfa Laval Smit LPG system, an inert gas system that ensures vital cargo safety and efficient operations through its high availability.

    About Alfa Laval

    Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

    Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

