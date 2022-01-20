2022 January 20 12:46

New ICS guide helps seafarers navigate the digital bridge

The newly launched edition of the Bridge Procedures Guide from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) reflects the rapid technological advances taking place in the shipping industry. It provides crews with the knowledge and confidence they need to deal with the digital transformation taking place within the world fleet.

At the cutting edge of these rapid developments is the bridge, and the new guide will help seafarers keep up with the latest best practice for bridge technologies designed for the digital age.

Referenced in several International Maritime Organization (IMO) documents, the ICS Bridge Procedures Guide is widely acknowledged as the principal industry guidance on safe bridge operations.



Thoroughly revised and updated to be relevant to today’s international shipping landscape, the new edition provides clear guidance on best practice approaches to watchkeeping that make safe and effective use of modern technology and embrace internationally agreed standards and recommendations adopted by the IMO.

The Bridge Procedures Guide complements the guidance in the ICS Engine Room Procedures Guide and, when used in collaboration, readers can be confident of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the latest best practices in the industry.