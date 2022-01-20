-
2022 January 20 10:46
Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
Market growth continued in Q4 2021 (+4.4% y-o-y) resulting in the Russian marine container market achieving record volumes in 2021 of 5.4 million TEU (+7.1% y-o-y), driving growth in both containerised import (4Q 2021: + 4.9% y-o-y, FY21: +11.1% y-o-y) and containerised export (4Q 2021: — 1.1% y-o-y, FY21: +4.2% y-o-y)
As a result of the sharp rise in freight rates in the global container shipping market and a deficit of empty containers globally, during Q4 2021 market players continued to prefer faster container import and export supply chains with the shortest sea leg. As a result, Q4 and FY 2021 market growth was concentrated in the Far Eastern basin (Q4 2021: +13.4% y-o-y, FY21: +14.0% y-o-y) and the Southern basin (Q4 2021: +0.4% y-o-y, FY21: +6.4% y-o-y) while combined throughput of terminals located in Saint Petersburg and the surrounding area declined by 4.6% y-o-y in Q4 2021 and 3.7% y-o-y in FY 2021.
The Group successfully improved market share position in FY 2021 in all its basins of presence with throughput at VSC improving by 14.8% y-o-y FY 2021 and throughput of its terminals in the Baltic Basin declining by 2.3% y-o-y. In total, Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021 to 1.576 thousand TEUs.
In Q4 2021, VSC operated in an environment of exceptionally high and rapidly changing demand dynamics whilst undergoing a strategic transition back to a 100% container dedicated facility using advanced terminal operating software, which resulted in a temporary decline in volumes in the middle of the reporting quarter. This important transition period ended in November and both VSC and our customers have seen a clear increase in the transparency and manageability of clearance processes and the efficiency of cargo handling. As a result, growth rate of container throughput at VSC slowed down to 2.3% in Q4 2021 while throughput of Group’s terminals in the Baltic Basin in the same period performed better than the relevant market declining by 2.4%. In Q4 2021, Consolidated Marine Container Throughput decreased marginally by 0.9% y-o-y to 385 thousand TEUs.
As previously announced, VSC ceased coal handling in September 2021 enabling the terminal to concentrate on the Group’s core strategic operations of driving container volumes and decreasing its environmental impact. As a result, the Group’s Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput decreased by 44.8% y-o-y to 0.77 million tonnes in Q4 2021 and by 14.6% y-o-y to 4.33 million tonnes in 2021.
Heavy Ro-ro handling increased by 6.7% y-o-y to 6.4 thousand units in 4Q 2021 and by 24.4% to 25.2 thousand units in 2021. Car handling declined by 25.1% in 4Q 2021 on the back of declining local demand but increased overall in FY 2021 by 27.8% to 104.9 thousand units.
Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “2021 was a very strong year for infrastructure and logistics and growth across all segments enabled the Russian container market to set a new record in volumes. In this year Global Ports not only successfully protected and enhanced our leadership positions in both of the Group’s basins of presence but also successfully set a solid foundation to maintain this strong standpoint going forward.”
Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of operational information included in this release. As a result, numerical figures and percentages shown as totals not be exact arithmetic aggregations and other calculations of the figures that precede them.
Q4
2021
Q4
2020
Change
FY
2021
FY
2020
Change
Abs
%
Abs
%
Global Ports Consolidated Results
Consolidated Marine Container Throughput (kTEU)
385
389
-4
-0,9%
1,576
1,533
42
2.8%
FCT
154
170
-16
-9.2%
628
654
-26
-4.0%
PLP
98
85
13
14,9%
399
377
22
5.8%
VSC
127
124
3
2.3%
520
453
67
14.8%
ULCT
6
10
-4
-35,8%
29
50
-20
-41.1%
Non-containerised cargo
Ro-ro (thousand units)
6.4
6.0
0.4
6.7%
25.2
20.3
4.9
24.4%
Cars (thousand units)
22.3
29.8
-7.5
-25.1%
104.9
82.0
22.8
27.8%
Bulk cargo (thousand tonnes)
772
1, 399
-626
-44.8%
4, 330
5, 074
-743
-14.6%
Joint ventures
Containerised cargo, kTEU
Finnish Ports
21.0
22.2
-1.2
-5.3%
77.4
97.6
-20.3
-20.7%
Yanino (inland terminal)
24.4
19.1
5.3
28.0%
88.3
86.1
2.2
2.5%
Bulk cargo throughput, thousand tonnes
Moby Dik
52.0
47.0
5.0
10.6%
269.5
226.7
42.8
18.9%
Yanino
94.6
54.3
40.3
74.3%
354.1
261.3
92.8
35.5%
Russian Container Market, kTEU
Total Market
1, 415
1, 355
59
4.4%
5, 405
5, 049
356
7.1%
Baltics (incl. Kaliningrad)
634
637
-3
-0.5%
2, 509
2, 431
78
3.2%
— incl terminals of Saint-Petersburg and area
517
543
-25
-4.6%
2, 072
2, 150
-79
-3.7%
Northern Ports
50
48
2
3.6%
157
162
-5
-3.0%
South
224
224
1
0.4%
847
796
51
6.4%
Far East
507
447
60
13.4%
1, 892
1, 660
232
14.0%
