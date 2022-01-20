  • Home
  • News
  • Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 20 10:46

    Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021

    Image source: Global Ports
    Global Ports Investments PLC today announces its operational results for Q4 and FY 2021.

    Market growth continued in Q4 2021 (+4.4% y-o-y) resulting in the Russian marine container market achieving record volumes in 2021 of 5.4 million TEU (+7.1% y-o-y), driving growth in both containerised import (4Q 2021: + 4.9% y-o-y, FY21: +11.1% y-o-y) and containerised export (4Q 2021: — 1.1% y-o-y, FY21: +4.2% y-o-y)

    As a result of the sharp rise in freight rates in the global container shipping market and a deficit of empty containers globally, during Q4 2021 market players continued to prefer faster container import and export supply chains with the shortest sea leg. As a result, Q4 and FY 2021 market growth was concentrated in the Far Eastern basin (Q4 2021: +13.4% y-o-y, FY21: +14.0% y-o-y) and the Southern basin (Q4 2021: +0.4% y-o-y, FY21: +6.4% y-o-y) while combined throughput of terminals located in Saint Petersburg and the surrounding area declined by 4.6% y-o-y in Q4 2021 and 3.7% y-o-y in FY 2021.

    The Group successfully improved market share position in FY 2021 in all its basins of presence with throughput at VSC improving by 14.8% y-o-y FY 2021 and throughput of its terminals in the Baltic Basin declining by 2.3% y-o-y. In total, Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021 to 1.576 thousand TEUs.

    In Q4 2021, VSC operated in an environment of exceptionally high and rapidly changing demand dynamics whilst undergoing a strategic transition back to a 100% container dedicated facility using advanced terminal operating software, which resulted in a temporary decline in volumes in the middle of the reporting quarter. This important transition period ended in November and both VSC and our customers have seen a clear increase in the transparency and manageability of clearance processes and the efficiency of cargo handling. As a result, growth rate of container throughput at VSC slowed down to 2.3% in Q4 2021 while throughput of Group’s terminals in the Baltic Basin in the same period performed better than the relevant market declining by 2.4%. In Q4 2021, Consolidated Marine Container Throughput decreased marginally by 0.9% y-o-y to 385 thousand TEUs.

    As previously announced, VSC ceased coal handling in September 2021 enabling the terminal to concentrate on the Group’s core strategic operations of driving container volumes and decreasing its environmental impact. As a result, the Group’s Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput decreased by 44.8% y-o-y to 0.77 million tonnes in Q4 2021 and by 14.6% y-o-y to 4.33 million tonnes in 2021.

    Heavy Ro-ro handling increased by 6.7% y-o-y to 6.4 thousand units in 4Q 2021 and by 24.4% to 25.2 thousand units in 2021. Car handling declined by 25.1% in 4Q 2021 on the back of declining local demand but increased overall in FY 2021 by 27.8% to 104.9 thousand units.

    Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “2021 was a very strong year for infrastructure and logistics and growth across all segments enabled the Russian container market to set a new record in volumes. In this year Global Ports not only successfully protected and enhanced our leadership positions in both of the Group’s basins of presence but also successfully set a solid foundation to maintain this strong standpoint going forward.”

    Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of operational information included in this release. As a result, numerical figures and percentages shown as totals not be exact arithmetic aggregations and other calculations of the figures that precede them.

    Q4
    2021

    Q4
    2020

    Change

    FY
    2021

    FY
    2020

    Change

    Abs

    %

    Abs

    %

    Global Ports Consolidated Results

    Consolidated Marine Container Throughput (kTEU)

    385

    389

    -4

    -0,9%

    1,576

    1,533

    42

    2.8%

    FCT

    154

    170

    -16

    -9.2%

    628

    654

    -26

    -4.0%

    PLP

    98

    85

    13

    14,9%

    399

    377

    22

    5.8%

    VSC

    127

    124

    3

    2.3%

    520

    453

    67

    14.8%

    ULCT

    6

    10

    -4

    -35,8%

    29

    50

    -20

    -41.1%

    Non-containerised cargo

    Ro-ro (thousand units)

    6.4

    6.0

    0.4

    6.7%

    25.2

    20.3

    4.9

    24.4%

    Cars (thousand units)

    22.3

    29.8

    -7.5

    -25.1%

    104.9

    82.0

    22.8

    27.8%

    Bulk cargo (thousand tonnes)

    772

    1, 399

    -626

    -44.8%

    4, 330

    5, 074

    -743

    -14.6%

    Joint ventures

    Containerised cargo, kTEU

    Finnish Ports

    21.0

    22.2

    -1.2

    -5.3%

    77.4

    97.6

    -20.3

    -20.7%

    Yanino (inland terminal)

    24.4

    19.1

    5.3

    28.0%

    88.3

    86.1

    2.2

    2.5%

    Bulk cargo throughput, thousand tonnes

    Moby Dik

    52.0

    47.0

    5.0

    10.6%

    269.5

    226.7

    42.8

    18.9%

    Yanino

    94.6

    54.3

    40.3

    74.3%

    354.1

    261.3

    92.8

    35.5%

    Russian Container Market, kTEU

    Total Market

    1, 415

    1, 355

    59

    4.4%

    5, 405

    5, 049

    356

    7.1%

    Baltics (incl. Kaliningrad)

    634

    637

    -3

    -0.5%

    2, 509

    2, 431

    78

    3.2%

    — incl terminals of Saint-Petersburg and area

    517

    543

    -25

    -4.6%

    2, 072

    2, 150

    -79

    -3.7%

    Northern Ports

    50

    48

    2

    3.6%

    157

    162

    -5

    -3.0%

    South

    224

    224

    1

    0.4%

    847

    796

    51

    6.4%

    Far East

    507

    447

    60

    13.4%

    1, 892

    1, 660

    232

    14.0%
Другие новости по темам: Global Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 20

10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea
16:40 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
16:24 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
16:04 Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services
15:44 DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities
15:24 KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds
15:04 Knutsen and NYK establish new company for liquified CO2 Transportation and storage
14:35 NYK orders four LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers
14:14 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:14 Unifeeder starts using carbon neutral towage services to boost decarbonization
12:50 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
12:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2021 rose by 60% Y-o-Y
12:01 Chinese refinery throughput falls in December
11:36 Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
11:19 Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium
10:28 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
10:03 The Nippon Foundation and Shin Nihonkai Ferry complete a demonstration test of the world’s first fully autonomous ship navigation systems on a large car ferry
10:02 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18
09:49 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%
09:31 Baltic Dry Index as of January 17
09:13 Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014