2022 January 20 09:25

Crude oil market sees downward price correction

Oil prices fell by 0.02%-0.1%

As of 120 January 2022, 07:54 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.1% lower at $88.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.02% to $85.79 a barrel.



Crude oil market sees downward price correction after achieving a record high result of a seven-year period.