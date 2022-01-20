  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil market sees downward price correction
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 20 09:25

    Crude oil market sees downward price correction

    Oil prices fell by 0.02%-0.1%

    As of 120 January 2022, 07:54 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.1% lower at $88.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.02% to $85.79 a barrel.

    Crude oil market sees downward price correction after achieving a record high result of a seven-year period.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 20

10:46 Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021
10:10 Increase of cargo predicted for the Port of Riga this year
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn over downward correction in the end of the day
09:25 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea
16:40 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
16:24 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
16:04 Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services
15:44 DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities
15:24 KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds
15:04 Knutsen and NYK establish new company for liquified CO2 Transportation and storage
14:35 NYK orders four LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers
14:14 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:14 Unifeeder starts using carbon neutral towage services to boost decarbonization
12:50 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
12:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2021 rose by 60% Y-o-Y
12:01 Chinese refinery throughput falls in December
11:36 Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
11:19 Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium
10:28 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
10:03 The Nippon Foundation and Shin Nihonkai Ferry complete a demonstration test of the world’s first fully autonomous ship navigation systems on a large car ferry
10:02 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18
09:49 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%
09:31 Baltic Dry Index as of January 17
09:13 Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014