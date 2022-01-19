  • Home
  • News
  • New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 19 18:20

    New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG

    The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has released its ’LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines - Bunkering’ publication. This third revision is the most comprehensive coverage of all aspects related to the bunkering of LNG fuel is more detailed than anything previously available, according to the company's release.
     
    The maritime industry is increasingly adopting liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the fuel of choice for newbuild vessels. Together with the environmental performance LNG use provides, this growing trend is also the result of the considerable expansion of the LNG bunkering supply infrastructure. Facilities are now well established in most parts of the world, and there are more operational LNG bunkering vessels serving the industry than ever before.
     
    In anticipation of this growth and beyond, the safe use of LNG as a marine fuel has been a priority issue for SGMF. First published in 2014, the SGMF’s ’LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines - Bunkering’ publication has been significantly updated and revised for 2022 and these guidelines are a must have for anyone engaged with any aspect of LNG bunkering. The safety track record of LNG bunkering operations has been exceptional and SGMF has played a leading role in developing a ‘safety first’ approach to bunkering operations through its publications, work, and influence.
     
    Today amongst the SGMF membership organisations there are tens of LNG bunkering ships operating with hundreds of ships using LNG between them, with LNG bunkering occurrences now in their thousands.
     
    These latest guidelines take a holistic approach, incorporating the most recent operational experience into what is now an industry-leading publication. Starting from the design of bunkering vessels and facilities to the planning and preparation of the bunkering operations and locations, which is completed with guidance on safe fuelling operations. This comprehensive publication covers not only actual operations, but also the actions and activities leading up to that final stage, making the bunkering efficient and safe.
     
    The ‘LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering’ publication provides a wealth of information relevant to all stakeholders, from ship owners and operators, suppliers of LNG as a marine fuel, maritime administrations, port authorities and terminal operators, and local and national authorities.
     
    The publication addresses the specific requirements for LNG used as a marine fuel, as well as synthetic and bio-LNG. Its content may also, with appropriate limitations, be used as a reference for other low-flashpoint fuels and systems not specifically addressed in these guidelines.
     
    The publication is available for members to download via the SGMF website. 

    About SGMF:

    The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established to promote safety and industry best practice in the use of gas as a marine fuel. The Society has Consultative Status with the IMO and is governed by a representative Board and driven by three principal Committees. SGMF has several working groups at any one-time solving issues and producing outputs such as Guidelines and checklists for the industry. The Society has produced thirteen ISBN publications, has over 145 international members ranging from energy majors, port authorities, fuel suppliers through to equipment manufacturers and classification societies.

Другие новости по темам: Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel, SGMF  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea
16:40 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
16:24 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
16:04 Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services
15:44 DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities
15:24 KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds
15:04 Knutsen and NYK establish new company for liquified CO2 Transportation and storage
14:35 NYK orders four LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers
14:14 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:14 Unifeeder starts using carbon neutral towage services to boost decarbonization
12:50 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
12:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2021 rose by 60% Y-o-Y
12:01 Chinese refinery throughput falls in December
11:36 Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
11:19 Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium
10:28 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
10:03 The Nippon Foundation and Shin Nihonkai Ferry complete a demonstration test of the world’s first fully autonomous ship navigation systems on a large car ferry
10:02 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18
09:49 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%
09:31 Baltic Dry Index as of January 17
09:13 Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014

2022 January 17

19:02 Thyssenkrupp plans to spin off electrolyser business
18:16 Konecranes delivers three more Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes to Port of Virginia
18:00 Gazprom experts join editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:46 ICTSI Subic welcomes Wan Hai’s consolidated service
17:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,989 pmt