2022 January 19 18:20

New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has released its ’LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines - Bunkering’ publication. This third revision is the most comprehensive coverage of all aspects related to the bunkering of LNG fuel is more detailed than anything previously available, according to the company's release.



The maritime industry is increasingly adopting liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the fuel of choice for newbuild vessels. Together with the environmental performance LNG use provides, this growing trend is also the result of the considerable expansion of the LNG bunkering supply infrastructure. Facilities are now well established in most parts of the world, and there are more operational LNG bunkering vessels serving the industry than ever before.



In anticipation of this growth and beyond, the safe use of LNG as a marine fuel has been a priority issue for SGMF. First published in 2014, the SGMF’s ’LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines - Bunkering’ publication has been significantly updated and revised for 2022 and these guidelines are a must have for anyone engaged with any aspect of LNG bunkering. The safety track record of LNG bunkering operations has been exceptional and SGMF has played a leading role in developing a ‘safety first’ approach to bunkering operations through its publications, work, and influence.



Today amongst the SGMF membership organisations there are tens of LNG bunkering ships operating with hundreds of ships using LNG between them, with LNG bunkering occurrences now in their thousands.



These latest guidelines take a holistic approach, incorporating the most recent operational experience into what is now an industry-leading publication. Starting from the design of bunkering vessels and facilities to the planning and preparation of the bunkering operations and locations, which is completed with guidance on safe fuelling operations. This comprehensive publication covers not only actual operations, but also the actions and activities leading up to that final stage, making the bunkering efficient and safe.



The ‘LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering’ publication provides a wealth of information relevant to all stakeholders, from ship owners and operators, suppliers of LNG as a marine fuel, maritime administrations, port authorities and terminal operators, and local and national authorities.



The publication addresses the specific requirements for LNG used as a marine fuel, as well as synthetic and bio-LNG. Its content may also, with appropriate limitations, be used as a reference for other low-flashpoint fuels and systems not specifically addressed in these guidelines.



The publication is available for members to download via the SGMF website.

