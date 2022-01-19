  • Home
  • News
  • Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 19 17:33

    Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year

    Being aware of the importance of smart technologies and green energy and their impact on economic and business processes, both the companies of the Port of Riga and the Freeport of Riga Authority have expressed their readiness to further develop and invest in green energy, smart technologies and IT projects. According to the press release of FRA, energy efficiency, automation of port processes and speed of cargo movement - these are the most important issues today, which have direct impact and will further affect the offer and competitiveness of the Port of Riga. The Freeport of Riga Authority is planning to invest almost one million euros in the implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year.

    “Every stevedore working in the port of Riga and every company operating in the port will have to become more efficient in terms of energy consumption, be able to be greener and to provide investments in green technologies. We have unanimously supported this trend of the port development. The second important direction is digitalization, so that we can keep pace with today's global transport and logistics development trends and directions,” emphasized Ansis Zeltins, the Freeport of Riga CEO.

    “Green technologies have huge support from Europe, with co-financing of up to 85% in some cases. That means that the investment would pay off very quickly. Considering today's energy prices, solar panels, for example, with such a significant co-financing, can ensure return on investment in a couple of years,” said Rihards Strenga, Executive Director of the organization representing the interests of companies working in the Port of Riga.

    There are many warehouses in the port with a total area of at least 50 thousand m2, which could be operated with solar panels. The companies’ plans to become more energy efficient and environmentally friendly do not have to be fully funded from their own resources - up to 85% of funding can come from the EU.

    “Since last year, there have been a lot of programs at European level where entrepreneurs can launch “green” projects as clusters and attract funding directly. This is a very large amount of co-financing and we are looking in that direction. While there are undoubtedly many different criteria that need to be met in order to receive funding, if everything goes as planned, it is certainly an investment worth millions. If we assess the average investment in the port sector in Europe, not to mention the world, then any medium-sized investment starts at 100 million euros. For example, the solar panel project would undoubtedly be of large scale and importance for the port and the city, both from the economic and environmental aspects,” said R. Strenga.

    According to R. Strenga, the second important development direction is the digitization of port processes and cargo handling operations. Today, many companies operating in the Freeport of Riga have already automated and digitized a large part of their daily work. However, the common ambition of the port is to create a unified cargo accounting system, which would be connected to the customs and other public services, thus significantly reducing the circulation of paper documents and significantly increasing the capacity and speed of cargo movement.

    “Investments in the development of the port - these are investments in the Latvian economy. As for the indirect impact on the gross domestic product - these are several tens of percent. We would like to emphasize this fact in the new port development strategy - if there are stronger ports and more modern terminals, then the Latvian economy will also grow faster. Latvia's main exports pass directly through ports, so ports are very important for Latvia's economy to grow faster. On the other hand, many raw materials, including transport units such as cars and light commercial vehicles, are delivered through ports, as well as raw materials for metalworking and mechanical engineering. As ports modernize and enhance their capacity, we provide a considerable direct impact on Latvia's export leaders, which we are proud of,” emphasized R. Strenga.

Другие новости по темам: Freeport of Riga Authority, Port of Riga, digitalization, Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 19

18:20 New SGMF publication provides expansive and highly relevant guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG
18:03 ESL Shipping sells the barge Espa
17:52 High efficiency Wärtsilä power solutions to drive seven new Arctic Shuttle Tankers
17:50 Euroseas announces new charter for its 2,788 TEU, 2004-built vessel
17:33 Freeport of Riga Authority to invest almost EUR 1 million in implementation of port digital technology and IT solution projects this year
17:15 ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker
16:54 Thistle Wind Partners land 2 GW in ScotWind offshore wind leasing round
16:26 Results of Russian ports in 2021: infographics and analytics
16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea
16:40 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
16:24 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
16:04 Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services
15:44 DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities
15:24 KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds
15:04 Knutsen and NYK establish new company for liquified CO2 Transportation and storage
14:35 NYK orders four LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers
14:14 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:14 Unifeeder starts using carbon neutral towage services to boost decarbonization
12:50 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
12:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2021 rose by 60% Y-o-Y
12:01 Chinese refinery throughput falls in December
11:36 Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
11:19 Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium
10:28 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
10:03 The Nippon Foundation and Shin Nihonkai Ferry complete a demonstration test of the world’s first fully autonomous ship navigation systems on a large car ferry
10:02 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18
09:49 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%
09:31 Baltic Dry Index as of January 17
09:13 Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014

2022 January 17

19:02 Thyssenkrupp plans to spin off electrolyser business
18:16 Konecranes delivers three more Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes to Port of Virginia
18:00 Gazprom experts join editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:46 ICTSI Subic welcomes Wan Hai’s consolidated service
17:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,989 pmt