2022 January 19 17:15

ABS, SDTR and SDARI develop methanol-fueled bulker

An innovative methanol-fueled bulk carrier has been designed in a joint development project (JDP) between ABS, SDTR Marine Pte Ltd. (SDTR) and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), according to ABS's release.

SDTR supplied key operational data and SDARI developed the design with ABS support and review. ABS also provided an analysis of methanol as fuel market outlook, including a vessel performance evaluation in various operating scenarios including under the European Union Emissions Trading System (Fuel EU, ETS).



“As one of the popular neo-Panamax bulk carriers, the 85,000 DWT BC designed by SDARI has achieved good market response. As of 2021, 37 construction contracts have been signed. Taking into account the decarbonization requirements of the shipping industry, SDARI has developed a series of new energy fuel solutions for bulk carriers. The 85,000 DWT BC, which uses methanol as fuel, is one of them. The advantages of methanol are mainly reflected in the lower transformation cost, and through the ratio of gray methanol and green methanol, it can meet the requirements of GHG emission reduction in 2050,” said Wang GangYi, Chief Engineer of SDARI.