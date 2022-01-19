2022 January 19 16:05

Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane

Port of Blyth, one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support bases, has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane for the newly refurbished Bates Clean Energy Terminal in the North East of England. Booked in October 2021, the crane is scheduled for fully erected delivery in April 2022 and will be the first Generation 6 crane to be delivered to the UK, according to Konecranes release.

Port of Blyth handles a wide range of cargo across three major terminals, with a key focus on supporting internationally significant projects and mobilizations in the offshore energy sector. Positioned midway between Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, the Port is home to a mature supply chain of offshore energy related businesses and is considered a one stop shop for all energy related activities carried out in the North Sea. The Port also supports transportation of a whole range of goods and materials and facilitates a twice weekly container service from Europe.



This Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane is equipped with an external power supply. Thanks to its electrical design concept, efficiency increases when connected to the harbor mains. It completely eliminates local carbon emissions and reduces noise to an absolute minimum. In addition, a smart power management system recovers energy from braking and lowering movements which can then be re-used by other crane functions, or alternatively fed back into the harbor mains, as needed. The crane also offers the flexibility to be operated on nearby quays not yet connected to the mains, with its state-of-the-art onboard diesel generator set.



The new crane is a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane supplied with a working radius of 49 m and a capacity of 125 t. Its long reach, high working speeds and strong lifting capacity curves will add efficiency and precision to the delivery of large offshore wind farm components and high value project cargo – while improving the environmental credibility of the port.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.