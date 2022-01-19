2022 January 19 14:29

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY

In 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) handled over 8.2 million tonnes of cargo, which is 17% more than in the same period of the previous year. According to the company’s press release, handling of general cargo rose by 26% to 7 million tonnes while handling of dry bulk and loose cargo fell by 9% to 970,000 tonnes.

The highest growth was demonstrated in the segment of ferrous metal – slabs, coils, stock steel and other products of Russian iron and steel companies. Its result grew by 58% to 3.9 million tonnes. The company built up handling of ferrous metal having expanded the area of its storage facilities, introduction of new handling equipment and application of a double-lift technology for slabs.

SP SPb also handled 850,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metal (-2%) and the same amount of metal scrap (-9%).

In 2021, continued increasing handling of wood pellets. It rose by 15% to 777,000 tonnes.

The company’s container throughput totaled 16,100 TEU.

In January-December 2021, exports via SP SPb totaled 7.3 million tonnes (+18%, year-on-year), imports – 940,000 tonnes (+8%, year-on-year). In 2021, the share of exports in the total throughput of the company made 89%, imports — 11%.