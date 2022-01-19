2022 January 19 13:45

Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021

Image source: Novotrans

In January-December 2021, "Novotrans" holding handled over 1.2 million tonnes of cargo at the ferry terminal in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) which exceeds the result of 2020 by 9.2%, Novotrans says in its press release.



According to the statement, the company handled more than 13,600 loaded railcars, about 9,000 Ro-Ro units. Over the year, Novotrans handled 218 ships.



Among the key type of cargo carried by ferries was coal produced in Kuzbass and transported by railway and water transport. Handling of cargo delivered by railcars rose by 10%, year-on-year.



Novotrans also expanded the range of cagoes. Apart from grain, equipment, containerized and packaged cargo the company handles flax seeds, pulp, oilcake and peat.



Besides, the company expanded the range of technological processes and purchased specialized equipment allowing to raise the efficiency of railcar unloading.



The Group of Companies "Novotrans" is a holding numbering 29 companies operating in various regions of Russia and the CIS. The total fleet of freight cars exceeds 25,000 units. Own repair production renders a full complex of services on technical and service maintenance of freight cars, uniting 4 high-tech enterprises in different regions of the country.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" implements an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project known as LUGAPORT was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes. The water area of the LUGAPORT terminal will be 115 hectares with a depth of 17.5 m. The total volume of dredging is estimated at 11.5 million cubic meters. The terminal will handle vessels of the Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize classes. The railway development of the terminal will provide the possibility of receiving up to 1100 cars per day. In order to protect the environment, the complex for transshipment of bulk and general cargo will be equipped with modern dust suppression systems and protective screens that exclude the removal of dust into the external environment.