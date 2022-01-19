2022 January 19 12:27

Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme

The Port of Helsinki has prepared a nearly ten-year development programme based on the scenario review published in summer 2020, according to the company's release. As a result of the development programme, passenger traffic to Tallinn and Stockholm will be centralised to West Harbour and Katajanokka, respectively. The arrangements of functions include changes to the areas and terminals of West Harbour and Katajanokka as well as the construction of the harbour tunnel from West Harbour to Länsiväylä Western Highway.

The development programme is in line with the Helsinki city strategy published in October 2021 and completely follows the decision-in-principle made by the City Council on 3 February 2021. The development programme also complies fully with the implementing decision made by the City Board in February 2021.

The development programme consists of several functionally interlinked changes that form a uniform whole. Arrangements in one location affect arrangements elsewhere. Because of this, the programme must be implemented in a certain order.

The first parts to be implemented are the area arrangements of West Harbour, the renewal of the old terminal 1 and the harbour tunnel for centralising Tallinn-bound traffic. After this, the Katajanokka port arrangements will be made in order to centralise Stockholm-bound traffic there. Only after these parts are completed can the final phase begin, which includes area arrangements in the South Harbour to reduce the port area.

The investment package of Port of Helsinki Ltd is financially profitable, it provides port operations with the prerequisites for growth and its impact on the company’s finances is positive. The package is financed with the company’s business activities. The total sum of investments in the programme between 2022 and 2030 are about MEUR 560.

The decision now made is a decision-in-principle about the implementation of the programme, and it starts the project where many details will be specified. The Port of Helsinki development programme involves several decisions related to zoning, traffic and timetables, so the City’s internal coordination related to the programme plays a crucial role.

The centralisation scenario selected as the basis of the development programme is the scenario estimated to be the most positive in terms of environmental impacts. The Port of Helsinki aims at carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2035, and the port, in accordance with its own Carbon-Neutral Port 2035 programme, also aims to minimise CO2 emissions caused by other parties in the port areas as well. The Port of Helsinki’s environmental permits allow for port operations in accordance with the permit conditions.