  ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
  • 2022 January 19 13:24

    ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners

    ABB Turbocharging is bringing the benefits of propulsion digitalization to the shipping industry with the introduction of Turbo Insights.

    The new data analysis feature offers insights based on operational data received from the vessel, at no additional cost or need for additional hardware onboard, ABB said.

    Now as a standard feature on all two-stroke engine A100-L and A200-L turbochargers, this exciting new capability is an industry first. It provides simple visual indicators of the turbochargers’ performance levels, both for individual vessels and entire fleets.

    Available for data connected vessels, Turbo Insights offers remote 24/7 access to turbocharger operations, in a numeric and visualized way via an online customer portal. With this, ship owners and operators will have access to turbocharger performance at their fingertips. In addition, they will be able to see at a glance their engine health status, total optimization, fuel saving and CO2 emissions reduction potential.

    These insights will allow the recording and analysis of operating performance from running hour zero. This enables an important “benchmark” to be established for assessing the turbocharger’s performance as running hours accumulate throughout its entire lifecycle.

    Alexandros Karamitsos, Head of Global Sales Low-Speed Turbochargers, ABB said: “Traditionally, the turbocharger and engine have been seen as a black box where ship owners and operators do not have full visibility to their performance. With Turbo Insights we are now able to provide performance insights in a transparent data driven way. Presented as simple visual indicators, ship owner and operators can now easily see how well their turbochargers are performing, and if everything is operating as it should. This can be particularly handy for newbuildings starting from sea trial and during the warranty period of the vessel.”
     
    Turbo Insights is supplied as a standard feature on A100-L and A200-L turbochargers from January 2022 and will enable other data services from ABB such as Turbo MarineCare service agreement and ABB AbilityTM  Tekomar XPERT for fleet.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. ABB’s Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our # 1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. As the global #2 in the market, we build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations.

2022 January 19

