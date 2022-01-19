2022 January 19 11:23

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY

Photo by Sergey Matveyev. Provided by Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.



The port’s December cargo throughput surged by 97.1% to 34,500 tonnes, its fish products volume rose by 80.3% to 28,300 tonnes.



The stevedore attributes the growth to a great catch in the North Basin. According to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), total catch of Russia’s fishing companies in this part of the World Ocean reached 541,000 tonnes in 2021.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's state veterinary and phytosanitary service, supplies of Russian fish to Norway have surged 2.5 times, year-on-year, while supplies to the Netherlands have remained flat (in 2021 - 116,100, in 2020 - 119,900).



Murmansk Sea Fish Port expects fish handling to grow in 2022. Over the first fortnight of the year, the company handled 14,000 tonnes of fish, which shows an increase by one third versus January 2021 and a 3-fold surge versus January 2020.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.