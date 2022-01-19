2022 January 19 11:41

North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive

Global marine insurer North has reinforced its strategy for premium diversification with two major additions to its Sunderland Marine Owners’ Fixed Premium P&I team.



North has appointed Peter Thomas as Deputy Business Claims Manager and Laura Gilbert as Underwriter within the Group’s Owners’ Fixed Premium P&I (OFP P&I) team in a significant expansion of Sunderland Marine’s London-based team.



Thomas has over 17 years’ experience in senior claims roles with several mutual and fixed marine insurers in the London market, and most recently held the position of Head of P&I Claims Asia for QBE in Singapore. With P&I, FD&D, H&M and War risks experience and a wide knowledge of Asian and European business, he is a well-known figure within the London and SEA marine insurance scene.



Gilbert meanwhile brings considerable underwriting experience to North and Sunderland Marine, after more than seven years with British Marine, as well as particular insights into global OFP markets including the UK, Russia and Australasia.



“We are delighted to welcome Laura and Pete to the OFP team as we drive North’s diversification goals forward,” said Nick Wolfe, Deputy Global Director (Underwriting), North. Wolfe leads the strategy to grow diversified lines as a proportion of North premiums, taking responsibility for the Sunderland Marine product portfolio including OFP P&I, Aquaculture, Fishing, Coastal and other Specialist Vessels and North Hull.



“Laura’s experience, acumen and strong broker relationships will be pivotal for the team and for its ability to deliver service excellence outside its current core business areas,” he said. “Pete is very well-known in the market and his skills will be invaluable in helping us to maintain our renowned service levels for OFP P&I, and in supporting Underwriters in their business development. His experience in leading claims for War will also support our ambitions in this area for North Hull”



Chief Underwriting Officer, Thya Kathiravel, North P&I, commented: “North’s transformation from monoline P&I Club to diversified global marine insurer through Sunderland Marine continues and these appointments reaffirm our support for Nick and his team. The strategy offers an agile response from North to a changing marine insurance market and develops new revenue streams to underpin the robust financial position which enables our Members and Clients to trade with confidence.”



Wolfe, whose past experience includes roles at Aon and brokerage Marsh, developed a relationship with North over 15 years before joining the Club in early 2020. “I welcome my new colleagues to a team of professionals committed to upholding the market-leading service expected from North under the Owners’ Fixed Premium P&I banner.”



