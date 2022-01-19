2022 January 19 11:01

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-December 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 21.859 million tonnes of cargo which is 15% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



According to the Azov Sea Ports Administration, handling of oil products rose by 10%, year-on-year, to 7.186 million tonnes, handling of coal – by 6% to 2.536 million tonnes, while handing of grain decreased by 28% to 8.494 million tonnes.

In the reported period, imports rose by 32% to 685,000 tonnes, exports fell by 2% to 11.325 million tonnes, transit - by 13% to 6.376 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 44% to 3.473 million tonnes.

Over the year of 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 7,336 arrivals and 7,318 departures versus 9,380 arrivals and 9,366 departures registered in 2020.