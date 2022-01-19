2022 January 19 10:39

MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward changes on Jan.18:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 539.13 (+4.44)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 687.66 (+7.56)

MGO - USD/MT – 816.19 (+6.99)



As of Jan.18, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in two out of four selected ports: in Singapore – by minus $9 (minus $15 the day before) and Fujairah - by minus $5 (minus $8 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $ 50 (plus $40 the day before), in Rotterdam - by plus $10 (plus $6 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge rate increased by $10 on Jan.18.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Jan. 18 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $38 (plus $11 the day before), Singapore - plus $50 (plus $47 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $52 (plus $50 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $2 (minus $3 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by $27 on Jan.18.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Jan.17: in Rotterdam - minus $ 12 (minus $13 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 12 (minus $14 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $19 (minus $4 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $8 (plus $10 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the undercharge level increased by $15.



We expect global bunker prices may continue upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 4-6 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 5-8 USD/MT, MGO may add 1-3 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com