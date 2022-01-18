  • Home
  Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
  2022 January 18

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)

    Russian ports serviced 20,900 passenger ships

    In January-December 2021, seaports of Russia handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 412.8 million tonnes (+2.0 %) including 202.7 million tonnes of coal (+7.6%), 61.2 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.1%), 42.4 million tonnes of grain (-15.8%), 29.0 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+7.8%), 19.3 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+0.4%) and 11.9 million tonnes of ore (-9.6%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 422.4 million tonnes (+1.5%) including 238.1 million tonnes of crude oil (+1.3%), 146.7 million tonnes of oil products (+2.7%), 32.3 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-0.7%) and 4.2 million tonnes of food cargo (-7.9%).

    Exports totaled 660.9 million tonnes (+2.2%), imports - 40.5 million tonnes (+10.8%), transit - 64.2 million tonnes (+4.1%), short-sea traffic – 69.5 million tonnes (-8.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 94.3 million tonnes (-1.9%) including 29.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.8%) and 65.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.0 %). The port of Murmansk handled 54.5 million tonnes (-3.0%), Sabetta - 27.9 million tonnes т (+0.4%), Varandey – 4.6 million tonnes (-5.7%), Arkhangelsk – 3.2 million tonnes (-2.0%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 252.8 million tonnes (+4.7%) including 118.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.8%) and 134.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.6%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 109.2 million tonnes (+6.5%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg - 62.0 million tonnes (+3.6%), Primorsk - 53.0 million tonnes (+7.5%), Vysotsk - 16.9 million tonnes (-9.3%).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 256.8 million tonnes (+1.9%) including 114.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 142.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.4%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 142.8 million tonnes (+0.7%), Taman - 35.8 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), Tuapse - 24.7 million tonnes (-8.1%), Kavkaz - 17.1 million tonnes (-21.9%), Rostov-on-Don - 15.6 million tonnes (-12.9%).
               
    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 7.0 million tonnes (-14.0%) including 2.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-22.3%) and 4.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-8.0%). The port of Makhachkala handled 4.4 million tonnes (-12.6%), Astrakhan - 2.3 million tonnes (-10.4%).
               
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 224.3 million tonnes (+0.6%) including 148.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.4%) and 75.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.0%). Vostochny port handled 77.7 million tonnes (+0.4%), Vanino – 35.4 million tonnes (+5.5%), Vladivostok – 29.6 million tonnes (+19.8%), Nakhodka - 26.8 million tonnes (+0.1%), Prigorodnoye - 14.5 million tonnes (-11.8%), Shakhtersk – 10.9 million tonnes (-9.0%).

    In January-December 2021, Russian seaports handled 20,900 passenger ships (+39.9%) and serviced 12,190,100 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 11,980,500, arriving passengers – 303,700, transit passengers – 5,800.

    The majority of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 11,577,400, Yalta – 366,200, Sochi – 184,700.

