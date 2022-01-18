2022 January 18 17:04

MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships

Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital, together with partners, ordered four container vessel new buildings at Korean shipyard Hanjin, according to the company's release. The vessels have a capacity of 5,500 TEU and offer state-of-the-art specifications and eco-friendly design. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for Q2 2023.

The 5,500 TEU eco-design allows for a saving of 40 % in consumption in comparison to the existing fleet and for a conversion to carbon neutral operations based on green methanol. Underlining its high-efficiency the ship design has a high-profile environmental DNV notation and will be built compliant with EEDI-Phase 3 and NOx Tier III standards.

The MPC Capital group directly or through its subsidiaries will provide a range of services, including commercial and technical management.

About MPC Capital

MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 200 employees group-wide.