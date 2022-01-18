2022 January 18 16:54

Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea

Australian high speed craft specialist Incat Tasmania announced a contract to build a new fast ferry for Daezer Construction of South Korea.

Work on the new 76 metre craft has already commenced with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, according to the company's release.

The high speed ferry will operate for Daezer on the line between Pohang and Ulleung, an island 117 nautical miles off the eastern coast of South Korea where the main economic activity is tourism.

Incat Tasmania Chairman Robert Clifford says Incat is no stranger to South Korean waters having delivered its first vessel to the region in 1995, the still highly regarded, Incat hull 037, Sunflower. “Sunflower served Ulleung island for 25 years and was only recently retired by Daezer in compliance with South Korean ship age limits.





