2022 January 18 15:24

KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds

The new ship-owning company Norwind Offshore will fit KONGSBERG equipment to its two new Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs), to be built by VARD, according to the company's release.



Kongsberg Maritime’s scope of delivery encompasses a combination of systems which will enable the operator to maximise operational windows whilst minimising overall energy consumption.

Key to this is the propulsion technology, which for the CSOVs will include new permanent magnet (PM) PMAZ 2600PM azimuth thrusters, PM tunnel thrusters and a retractable azimuth thruster. The return of investment is greater propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability with reduced operational noise, lower emissions and compact dimensions.

These units are part of an environmentally-focused range of propulsion units developed by KONGSBERG over the last decade, all based on the company’s in-house PM technology. With only one rotating component in the underwater unit, low oil volume and no requirement for lubrication pumps or inboard cooling systems, PM thrusters experience reduced wear and tear and consequently deliver substantial savings in lifecycle cost. They also benefit from significant reductions in energy consumption, emissions and oil spill risk when compared with conventional azimuth thrusters, and are designed to meet stringent noise and vibration requirements, both on board the vessel and regarding emissions to sea (URN).



The first of the new CSOVs of VARD 4 19 design will be delivered from VARD in 2Q 2023. The second vessel is scheduled for delivery in 3Q 2024.