2022 January 18 12:50

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Container handling demonstrates stable growth

In January-December 2021, the port of handled 10,648,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 9% to 1,041,300 tonnes including 467,000 tonnes of coal (+13%) and 539,500 tonnes of other cargoes (-21%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 1% to 3,577,700 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 16% to 1,225,000 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 22% to 48,900 tonnes.

The port also handled 1,138,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+9%) and 1,474,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-32%) including 364,000 tonnes of oil products (-60%), 411,900 tonnes of crude oil (-20%), 624,800 tonnes of food cargo (-4%) and 73,900 tonnes of chemicals (-3%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 55%, year-on-year, to 437,190 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.