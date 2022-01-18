2022 January 18 11:19

Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium

Fluxys in early 2021 initiated a joint commercial process to facilitate the development of a hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium, according to the company's release. Potential users and industrial players of the future hydrogen and CO2 network were invited to participate in an informative market consultation. The information gathered gave a clear overview on how market needs may develop geographically and over time.

The proposals launched today and in December last year mark a next step towards building new pipelines and repurposing existing infrastructure in line with market needs, allowing Fluxys to transport efficiently both hydrogen and CO2 by mid-2026.



This market reach-out fully fits in with the federal government’s hydrogen strategy published in October 2021. Fluxys proposes to develop the necessary infrastructure at industrial cluster level, to create connections between such clusters and with neighbouring countries in order to make Belgium an import and transit hub in an European wide hydrogen backbone.