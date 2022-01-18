2022 January 18 09:49

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 0.9%

In January-December 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 17.8 million TEUs (-1.1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 14.58 TEUs (+0.9%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 3.19 million TEUs (-9.1%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.