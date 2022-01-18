2022 January 18 09:13

Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014

Crude oil prices rose by 0.93%-1.25%

As of 18 January 2022, 08:07 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.93% higher at $87.28 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.25% to $84.34 a barrel.



Crude oil prices continue rising in view of the potential shortage in the market. Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014.