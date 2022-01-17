2022 January 17 17:33

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,989 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,610



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between January 10 and January 14 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,610 and totaled RUB 26,989 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 3,050 to RUB 25,650 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,207 to RUB 25,540 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,198 to RUB 24,834 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,865 at RUB 25,590 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 110 to RUB 38,660 pmt.