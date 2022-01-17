2022 January 17 17:46

ICTSI Subic welcomes Wan Hai’s consolidated service

Subic Bay International Terminals received the first call of Wan Hai Line’s consolidated Mindanao – Hong Kong – Taiwan (MHT) service in December 2021, according to the company's release. The earlier MHT service – the fastest connection from Mindanao to Hong Kong and Taiwan as per Wan Hai – is being integrated with the Subic Express Service. The port rotation of the MHT service now includes Subic, Batangas, Cebu, Davao, Shekou and Hong Kong. As the first port of call in the Philippines, Subic benefits from the upgraded service’s improved transit time for mostly raw materials and imported products. Wan Hai consolidated the two services to optimize its offering in the intra-Asia trade, utilizing larger-capacity ships to meet increasing demand during the holidays and the run-up to the Chinese New Year.



About Subic Bay International Terminal Corp.

In 2007, under the Subic Port Development Project, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) awarded ICTSI subsidiary Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) the concession for the New Container Terminal (NCT) 1, with commercial operations commencing in 2008. In 2011, under the Subic Port Project’s second phase, SBMA awarded ICTSI Subic, Inc. the concession to operate NCT 2. Increasing volumes at the Subic Bay Freeport enabled ICTSI to streamline and interface the operations of NCT 1 and 2. The merged operations are ready to serve an improving local economy in Central and Northern Luzon regions, alongside with its continued support to facilitate the box market of Metro Manila.



About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.