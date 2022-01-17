2022 January 17 16:51

Passenger Terminal Amsterdam expands business by adding river cruise under the new name Cruise Port Amsterdam

Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, a subsidiary of Port of Amsterdam, has been responsible for the handling of ocean cruise in Amsterdam. The handling of river cruise was managed by Port of Amsterdam, according to the company's release.

Based on the need to operate more efficiently and customer-oriented in the field of river cruise, the Supervisory Boards of both Port of Amsterdam and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam agreed to transfer river cruise to Cruise Port Amsterdam (the new company name).

The name Passenger Terminal Amsterdam will not disappear. The terminal is a multipurpose building and also functions as venue for corporate events. The event branch of the company will continue to operate under the current name Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.