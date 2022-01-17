2022 January 17 15:39

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2021 fell by 9% Y-o-Y

Handling of LNG and liquid bulk cargo shows a stable growth while coal and coke handling goes down

Image source: Baltic Sea Ports Administration

In January-December 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo, which is 9% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 6% to 12,557,500 tonnes including 11,872,200 tonnes of oil products (+5%) and 685,300 tonnes of liquefied gas which rose by 28%.

In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 37%, year-on-year, to 4,303,900 tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.