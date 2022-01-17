2022 January 17 14:57

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Container turnover is decreasing while coal handling is rising

In January-December 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 tonnes of cargo, up 7%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 10% to 50,789,800 tonnes including 42,014,700 tonnes of coal and coke (+11%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 4% to 56,074,100 tonnes including 23,223,200 tonnes of crude oil (+5%) and 32,254,800 tonnes of oil products (+4%).

Handling of general cargo rose by 12% to 781,600 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 1,139,500 tonnes (+9%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 41% to 29,298 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020