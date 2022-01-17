2022 January 17 14:00

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in 2021

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-December 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 62.03 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo climbed by 1% to 11.48 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 9% to 8.97 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 13.49 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 25% to 1.44 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – up 4% to 270,400 tonnes including 291,100 tonnes of timber (+16%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 3,300 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 2,042,358 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.