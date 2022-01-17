-
2022 January 17 14:00
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in 2021
The port’s container throughput fell by 3%
In January-December 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 62.03 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo climbed by 1% to 11.48 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 9% to 8.97 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 13.49 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 25% to 1.44 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – up 4% to 270,400 tonnes including 291,100 tonnes of timber (+16%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 3,300 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 2,042,358 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
DRY BULK CARGO including:
59,879.5
59,884.4
62,031.1
104%
Ore
8,751.2
8,205.7
8,971.3
109%
Coal, coke
730.2
870.1
965.5
111%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
180.3
54.8
40.0
73%
Mineral fertilizers
7,773.8
7,144.3
7,814.4
109%
Other
66.9
136.5
151.4
111%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
334.1
261.1
270.4
104%
Grain
269.3
159.0
117.0
74%
Other
64.8
102.0
153.4
150%
TIMBER
411.0
251.7
291.1
116%
GENERAL CARGO including:
11,890.2
11,992.7
13,494.0
113%
Ferrous metal
4,943.6
5,230.4
6,885.7
132%
Non-ferrous metal
1,299.2
914.2
963.5
105%
Metal scrap
1,483.7
1,853.0
1,586.7
86%
Packaged
1,559.8
1,651.5
1,509.1
91%
Reefer
1,317.4
1,122.8
1,104.5
98%
including fish
423.3
323.7
328.8
102%
Other
1,286.5
1,220.8
1,444.4
118%
CONTAINERS
27,419.7
26,591.2
26,071.5
98%
Total teus
2,221,724
2,099,649
2,042,358
97%
including refrigerated containers:
255,285
260,797
267,602
103%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
44.5
1.2
3.3
Up 2.7 times
RO-RO
1,205.9
1,152.6
1,442.2
125%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
9,823.0
11,428.2
11,487.3
101%
Oil products
9,823.0
11,428.2
11,487.3
101%
