  • 2022 January 17 14:00

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in 2021

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    The port’s container throughput fell by 3%

    In January-December 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 62.03 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo climbed by 1% to 11.48 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 9% to 8.97 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 13.49 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 25% to 1.44 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – up 4% to 270,400 tonnes including 291,100 tonnes of timber (+16%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 3,300 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 2,042,358 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    59,879.5

    59,884.4

    62,031.1

    104%

    Ore

    8,751.2

    8,205.7

    8,971.3

    109%

    Coal, coke

    730.2

    870.1

    965.5

    111%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    180.3

    54.8

    40.0

    73%

    Mineral fertilizers

    7,773.8

    7,144.3

    7,814.4

    109%

    Other

    66.9

    136.5

    151.4

    111%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    334.1

    261.1

    270.4

    104%

    Grain

    269.3

    159.0

    117.0

    74%

    Other

    64.8

    102.0

    153.4

    150%

    TIMBER

    411.0

    251.7

    291.1

    116%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    11,890.2

    11,992.7

    13,494.0

    113%

    Ferrous metal

    4,943.6

    5,230.4

    6,885.7

    132%

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,299.2

    914.2

    963.5

    105%

    Metal scrap

    1,483.7

    1,853.0

    1,586.7

    86%

    Packaged

    1,559.8

    1,651.5

    1,509.1

    91%

    Reefer

    1,317.4

    1,122.8

    1,104.5

    98%

    including fish

    423.3

    323.7

    328.8

    102%

    Other

    1,286.5

    1,220.8

    1,444.4

    118%

    CONTAINERS

    27,419.7

    26,591.2

    26,071.5

    98%

    Total teus

    2,221,724

    2,099,649

    2,042,358

    97%

    including refrigerated containers:

    255,285

    260,797

    267,602

    103%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    44.5

    1.2

    3.3

    Up 2.7 times

    RO-RO

    1,205.9

    1,152.6

    1,442.2

    125%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    9,823.0

    11,428.2

    11,487.3

    101%

    Oil products

    9,823.0

    11,428.2

    11,487.3

    101%
