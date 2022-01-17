2022 January 17 12:18

MTG supports V International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

The Congress will be held in Moscow on 16-17 February 2022

With more than 65 years’ experience, MTG is a Spanish independent and family-owned business specialized in the design and manufacture of high quality wearparts for dredgers.

MTG’s innovative cutterheads and systems equip the following dredgers: Cutter Suction Dredgers, Backhoe Dredgers, Hopper Dredgers and Grab Dredgers.

MTG has gained a solid reputation in the dredging industry by constantly challenging market standards and answering customer demands: safety, reliability, durability, and the utmost performance are guaranteed by MTG’ solutions.

Thanks to MTG’s worldwide technical service, customers count on a flexible and experienced team, giving technical assistance and support all over the world.

As a concluding highlight, 6 out of the top 10 most powerful Cutter Suction Dredgers worldwide have been equipped with MTG CUTTERHEADS.

Do you want to know more? MTG will be delighted to meet you at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.

More information on https://mtgcorp.com/ru/dredging



