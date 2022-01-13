  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 13 09:36

    Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices

    Oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.24%

    As of 13 January 2022, 07:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $84.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.21% to $82.46 a barrel.

    Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices following an average growth of 5% over two trading days.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 13

12:49 Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing
12:10 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress
11:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda
11:23 PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021
11:12 BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry
10:24 Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” project
10:07 MABUX: Bunker price may continue to rise on Jan 13
09:58 NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors
09:36 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
09:12 TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy
08:04 Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden

2022 January 12

18:47 Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise
18:27 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG carrier
18:18 RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol
18:07 Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway
17:53 NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply
17:51 Colombo Port starts construction of East Container Terminal
17:31 MOL and CNOOC sign long-term charter deal for six newbuilding LNG carriers
17:10 Tanger Med port complex achieves new record in the Mediterranean with more than 7 million TEUs
17:01 North Sea Port posts results for 2021
16:59 DEME acquires of offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’
16:54 Terminal “Seroglazka” in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to undergo reconstruction
16:32 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding begins construction of largest U.S.-built LNG barge
16:13 Oldendorff Carriers performed a trial voyage using biofuel from Australia to Vietnam
15:46 Marine Rescue Service supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
15:25 ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design
14:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 34.85 million tonnes in 2021
14:27 Alibulat Bigunilayev appointed as Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport
14:12 Port Houston welcomes new Vietnam direct service
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates Net Zero emission targets to 2040 and sets milestone 2030 targets
12:48 FT: South Korean shipbuilding giants $2bn merger expected to be banned by EU
12:38 Production activities on the first Italian Navy’s NFS submarine start at the Muggiano shipyard
12:24 Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes a majority stake in Ahrenkiel Tankers to strengthen its position in the tanker market
11:39 Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) certified once again through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:03 Bollinger awarded contract for a pontoon launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat
10:28 Nakilat partners with ABS to develop decarbonization strategy
10:10 Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 17% in 2021
09:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2021 rose by 5.7% YoY
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices continue surging on Jan 12
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 11
09:24 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 MOL acquires AIP for ammonia bunkering vessel
08:21 Port of Los Angeles applauds California Gov.’s plan to invest $2.3 billion in California ports

2022 January 11

18:31 Viking relies on data for next level passenger safety
18:12 Maersk India records 43% growth in the exports rail movement of containerised cargo in 2021
18:09 Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 16 WP SAR and Workboat 18 WP Oilrec
17:57 Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority move forward in Stena Line terminal relocation discussions
17:46 Tallink Grupp's statistics reveals full year drop in passenger numbers, but increase in cargo units carried
17:27 Tallinna Sadam handled 22.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2021
16:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2021 fell by 1.8%
16:15 The Coca-Cola Company and The Ocean Cleanup join forces in Vietnam to tackle plastic pollution
15:31 ABS AIP for SHI’s innovative FLNG mooring system
15:21 NOVATEK and Zhejiang Energy sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply
14:49 RF Ministry of Defense creates new cargo terminal in Geoport of Novorossiysk
14:24 Sembcorp Marine and Partners attained AIP from ABS to design an ammonia bunkering vessel
13:02 Noreco delivers three Tyra West wellhead and riser topsides
12:22 Port of Tianjin tightens Covid restrictions
12:10 Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles put ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on hold until Jan. 17
11:51 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2021 fell by 24% YoY