2022 January 13 09:36
Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
Oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.24%
As of 13 January 2022, 07:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $84.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.21% to $82.46 a barrel.
Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices following an average growth of 5% over two trading days.