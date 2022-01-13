2022 January 13 09:36

Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices

Oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.24%

As of 13 January 2022, 07:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $84.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.21% to $82.46 a barrel.



Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices following an average growth of 5% over two trading days.