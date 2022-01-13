2022 January 13 11:12

BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry

BC Ferries revealed the name of its sixth Island Class ferry today at a naming ceremony at Victoria’s Point Hope Maritime. Island Gwawis is the last in this series of Island Class vessels to enter the fleet and will allow for the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route to be serviced by two Island Class vessels, according to the company's release.

Gwawis means "raven of the sea" and was selected with input and support from the 'Na̲mg̲is First Nation. It celebrates the cultural connection between the original mariners of the coastal waters and the communities the vessel will soon serve. Today's ceremony began with remarks from BC Ferries, Damen Shipyards and the Province of British Columbia, followed by the unveiling of the ship’s name and the christening of the hull.



Island Class ferries have the capacity to carry 47 vehicles and up to 450 passengers and crew. They are battery equipped ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.



