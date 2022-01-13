2022 January 13 09:12

TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy

TECO 2030 ASA and Gen2 Energy signs a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on relevant projects where green hydrogen is needed for fuel cells.



The parties jointly commit to investigate supply of green hydrogen from Gen2 Energy for relevant projects where customers need hydrogen and power conversion through fuel cells either in ports, offshore fish farms or other heavy-duty customers. Further, Gen2 Energy will involve TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cells in Gen2 Energy’s seaborn value chain, allowing hydrogen to be transported onboard vessels powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The parties intend to work together for soft funding regarding maritime hydrogen applications and develop a complete hydrogen value chain, through the project “Hydrogen Hub Nordland”. Together, the parties will work to develop and establish a functional and effective value chain for hydrogen industry in northern Norway and enabling zero emission sailing along the Norwegian coastline.

The MoU is intended to support the opposing party with the establishment of their shared vision of an emissions-free ocean and heavy-duty industry space in the Nordic region. Jointly the parties will promote each other’s products and services towards the hydrogen community.



