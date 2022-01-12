2022 January 12 18:47

Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise

Associated British Ports’ (ABP) Wales and Short Sea Ports enjoyed a successful return of cruise during 2021, according to ABP's release. While the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a halt, it has seen a strong come back. Since domestic cruise calls resumed in May 2021, Wales and Short Sea Ports has seen more cruise calls than before.

In 2019, ABP received 18 cruise calls at its Wales and Short Sea Ports and 2021 saw 22 cruise calls with an increased number of luxury and new cruise ships. Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, the MS Island Sky, was welcomed on its maiden call at ABP’s ports of Lowestoft, Ipswich, Swansea and Troon.