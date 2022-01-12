2022 January 12 18:07

Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Westport AS to supply a Kalmar Electric Reachstacker to support their decarbonisation efforts. The order, which also includes a five-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement, was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for early Q4 of 2022, according to the company's release.

Founded in 2009, Westport employs 62 people and is the leading port operator in western Norway. The company offers services connected to the ports of Risavika outside Stavanger and Dokken in Bergen. Its equipment fleet currently includes two Kalmar Gloria reachstackers, which are shortly to be joined by a Kalmar Eco Reachstacker as part of Wesport’s efforts to decarbonise its operations by 2030.

Kalmar introduced its new range of electric reachstackers to the market in December 2021. The Kalmar Electric Reachstacker ordered by Westport has a maximum lifting capacity of 45 tons and is capable of stacking five high and three rows deep. The 326 kWh lithium-ion battery is covered by a five-year warranty and has an expected first life of 10–12 years. The battery capacity is sufficient to cover a full working shift, with charging performed during scheduled breaks using CCS chargers with a maximum capacity of 350 kW, making this the world's first reachstacker to implement this charging standard.

The five-year Kalmar Complete Care agreement provides Westport with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.