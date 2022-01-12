2022 January 12 18:18

RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol

The newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov has arrived at the main base of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) – Sevastopol, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew completed the inter-fleet transition from the Baltic to the Black Sea Fleet, during which the ship passed more than 5 thousand nautical miles.

The welcoming ceremony of the new ship in Sevastopol was attended by: the commander of the Crimean Naval base and representatives of public organizations.

The ship was built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

