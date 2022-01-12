2022 January 12 16:59

DEME acquires of offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’

DEME has entered into an agreement with Norwegian shipping company Eidesvik to acquire the DP3 offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’, according to the company's release. Representing a substantial investment, this move highlights DEME’s commitment to its customers, and supports the continued growth of the offshore wind industry. This latest addition to its vessel fleet also confirms DEME’s mission to build future-proof, sustainable and environmentally friendly operations.

Built to the highest Norwegian quality standards, ‘Viking Neptun’ currently has a turntable capable of handling 4,500 tonnes of cables below deck, but DEME will further boost its capacity by adding a second, 7,000 tonne cable turntable on deck.

The addition of the vessel is in line with DEME’s strategy to deploy the most versatile and high-tech fleet in the industry. DEME already operates the pioneering, DP3 cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’, renowned as one of the fastest and most efficient vessels in the cable installation sector.

The 145 m long vessel is also equipped with a large, unobstructed deck and a 400 tonne Active Heave Compensated Knuckle Boom crane, which also makes ‘Viking Neptun’ ideal for the construction of floating wind farms.



‘Viking Neptun’ is set to join the DEME fleet in the last quarter of 2022.

About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.