2022 January 12 16:54

Terminal “Seroglazka” in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to undergo reconstruction

Image source: NOREBO Group

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the repeatedly submitted design documentation and engineering survey findings on reconstruction of facilities at sea terminal “Seroglazka” located in the territory of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport.



Terminal “Seroglazka” in the Seroglazka Bay (part of Avacha Bay), a company of NOREBO Group, is a resident of Free Port of Vladivostok. The company implements a project on construction of a modern facility for handling of refrigerated and dry containerized cargo.



The project document foresees reconstruction of Terminal “Seroglazka” facilities intended for handling of general cargo and its short-term storage as well as handling of transport and fishing ships. The company numbers eight berths with reconstruction planned at Berths NoNo 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.



The storage area will be expanded with new yards for large containers. The project also foresees raceway and pavement works.



General Designer – DNIIMF JSC.