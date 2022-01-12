2022 January 12 16:32

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding begins construction of largest U.S.-built LNG barge

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding started construction on the largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) bunkering barge ever built in the United States.

Bay Shipbuilding is expected to complete construction on the barge in late 2023 under contract with Crowley, the largest independent operator of tank vessels in the U.S. Crowley will operate the vessel under a long-term charter with Shell NA LNG, LLC (“Shell”).

The 416-ft. vessel, which will have the capacity for 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) of LNG, will be the largest Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, and the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under charter in the U.S.

Serving the U.S. East Coast, it will be used to help expand current LNG network capacity and meet demands for cleaner energy sources for ships.

Dean Sahr, Crowley’s manager of new construction and LNG engineering, pushed the button on the state-of-the-art metal cutter to cut the first piece of steel in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 6. The vessel is designed by Crowley Engineering Services, the company’s naval architecture and marine engineering solutions group.



LNG or liquefied natural gas, is a process through which natural gas is cooled to a liquid state and reduced by nearly 600%, which makes it easier and safer to transport. Bunkering barges either transport the gas to locations where it can be returned to a gaseous state for energy, or it can be used to refuel other vessels which use LNG. LNG burns much cleaner than the other fossil fuels, resulting in greater reductions in pollution and less internal wear on engines.

Bay Shipbuilding was recognized as one of the safest U.S. shipyards in 2020 by the Shipbuilders Council of America, an award that exemplifies FBS’ commitment to safety.