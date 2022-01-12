2022 January 12 15:46

Marine Rescue Service supports 5th International Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" as its Partner

The Company representative will speak about construction of hydraulic engineering facilities in the Far North and remote areas of the Russian Federation



FSBI Marine Rescue Service supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner.

Aleksandra Druzhinina, Deputy Head of Marine Rescue Service for Hydraulic Engineering will speak at the Congress with a report “Construction of hydraulic engineering facilities in the Far North and remote areas of the Russian Federation”.

The 5th Dredging Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company.

The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The key activity of Marine Rescue Service is providing emergency response and search-and-rescue support of maritime activities in compliance Russian and international regulations.



Over is 60-years history, Marine Rescue Service has fulfilled a great number of unique operations, introduced the most advanced equipment and put into operation dozens of ships. The company continues expanding its fleet and outfitting with new equipment. Marine Rescue Service is a reliable partner in the maritime industry with its key focus on safety of works under offshore projects, underwater engineering (diving) operations, deep-water operations involving remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), hydrographic works.



The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



