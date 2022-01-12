2022 January 12 14:27

Alibulat Bigunilayev appointed as Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport

Image source: Makhachkala Commercial Seaport 2021

Alibulat Bigunilayev has been appointed Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport JSC, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.



The appointment date is 24 December 2021.



Alibulat Bigunilayev was holding the position of the port’s Chief Accountant between May 1995 and April 2012 when he took the post of Deputy General Director for Economy.



According to earlier statements, General Director of the port Murad Khidirov passed away in the end of 2021.



Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port is Russia’s only non-freezing deepwater port in the Caspian Sea able to accommodate vessels with length of up to 150 meters and draft of up to 4.5 meters. The port’s infrastructure comprises a dry cargo harbor with a transshipment facility capable of handling 3 million tonnes of cargo per year, berths for general cargo, dry bulk cargo and containers with annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, a Ro-Ro terminal with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes and a grain terminal with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes. In the first half of 2021, the port handled over 2.15 million tonnes of cargo which accounts for about 60% of the total throughput of port in the Caspian Basin.