2022 January 12 16:13

Oldendorff Carriers performed a trial voyage using biofuel from Australia to Vietnam

A trial voyage using biofuel for the CBH Group, the largest agricultural co-operative in Western Australia, is being performed on the Edwine Oldendorff from Australia to Vietnam, according to Edwine Oldendorff's release. The vessel loaded 30,000 tonnes of sustainably certified malting barley from the Albany Grain Terminal in Western Australia for discharge in Vietnam using biofuel, supplied by BP. The vessel was bunkered with an advanced biofuel blend, which is expected to result in 15% emissions avoided compared to conventional fossil fuels, according to the supplier.

This trial of a 2nd-Generation biofuel will help to test the biofuel supply chain and also provid both CBH and Oldendorff Carriers greater experience with the practical issues involving voyages powered by renewable energy blends. The emission reduction potential has been analyzed as part of Oldendorff Carriers’ research agreement with MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



The malting barley will be delivered to Vietnam’s leading malting company, Intermalt. They service a number of brewing customers, the largest being Heineken, which has also set a target of a carbon neutral value chain by 2040. In 2020-21 CBH sold 1.2 million tonnes of sustainable certified grain and reduced Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions on a per tonne basis by 38 percent.





