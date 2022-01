2022 January 12 15:25

ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design

ABS has granted Approval In Principle to Wison Offshore and Marine’s (WOM) Extended FEED on its standardized 3.5 MTPA Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) design, according to ABS's release.

WOM says the standardized design reduces CO2 emissions and results in a shortened engineering schedule by about 40 percent.