2022 January 12 10:10

Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 17% in 2021

The number of calls totaled 1,218 units

In January-December 2021, the Port of Ventspils based in Latvia handled slightly over 11 million tonnes of different cargo, down 17%, year-on-year, the port authority’s statistics showed.

In the reported period, Ventspils terminals handled about 6 million tonnes of liquid bulk, 2.5 million tonnes of dry bulk and 2.65 million tonnes of general cargoes.



The harbour master office reported 1,218 calls including 787 dry cargo ships and 431 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2020, the port handled 12.9 million tonnes of cargo.